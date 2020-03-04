Levin Easterly Partners LLC Has $15.80 Million Holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC lessened its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 65,126 shares during the quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Hess worth $15,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Hess by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 198,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 98,006 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 244,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Hess by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in Hess by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 58,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 39,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,303,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,423.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $292,437.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 342,404 shares of company stock worth $20,407,635. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.06 and a beta of 1.82. Hess Corp. has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $74.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HES. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.23.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

