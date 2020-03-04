Levin Easterly Partners LLC Has $4.99 Million Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232,145 shares during the period. Levin Easterly Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Kaman worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Kaman during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.08. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $50.75 and a 12-month high of $68.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Kaman had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Kaman’s payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KAMN shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Kaman from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other news, CEO Neal J. Keating bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.23 per share, with a total value of $98,402.50. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

