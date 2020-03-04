Levin Easterly Partners LLC Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 147,680 shares during the period. Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 67,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 61,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 11.9% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

In other news, CFO Robert H. Lewin bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,419,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $107,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

