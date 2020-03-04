Levin Easterly Partners LLC Has $86.76 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730,092 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61,672 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.4% of Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $86,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 110,437 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,671,790 over the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Walmart to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.81.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $112.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $328.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.00%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.