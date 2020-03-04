Levin Easterly Partners LLC Increases Position in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,419,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,661 shares during the quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC owned approximately 8.28% of Farmer Bros worth $21,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FARM. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Farmer Bros by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Farmer Bros by 2,842.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 303,284 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Farmer Bros by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,039,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,777,000 after purchasing an additional 106,655 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Farmer Bros by 29.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 211,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmer Bros alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.91. Farmer Bros Co has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.64. Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.15 million. Analysts predict that Farmer Bros Co will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.