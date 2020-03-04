Levin Easterly Partners LLC Increases Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,274,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Lincoln National accounts for 2.1% of Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Levin Easterly Partners LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Lincoln National worth $75,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 16.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNC. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.90.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

