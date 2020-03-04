Levin Easterly Partners LLC Increases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,520,875 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,445 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises about 4.6% of Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Levin Easterly Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of General Motors worth $165,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,646 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from to in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

GM opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. General Motors has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

