Levin Easterly Partners LLC Increases Stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 132,999 shares during the period. SL Green Realty comprises 2.2% of Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Levin Easterly Partners LLC owned approximately 1.08% of SL Green Realty worth $79,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $112,277,000. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $19,906,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 422,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,792,000 after purchasing an additional 145,205 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,182,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,370,000 after purchasing an additional 131,607 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,580,000 after purchasing an additional 103,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.53.

SLG opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty Corp has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $96.39. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.90.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). The business had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 21.83%. As a group, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

