Levin Easterly Partners LLC Invests $37.88 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 842,228 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $37,875,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,829,745,000 after buying an additional 2,234,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,904,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $985,053,000 after buying an additional 281,206 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,403,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,703,000 after acquiring an additional 317,246 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $726,936,000 after acquiring an additional 951,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,419,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $603,496,000 after purchasing an additional 228,250 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average is $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

