Levin Easterly Partners LLC Lowers Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC lessened its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 77,548 shares during the quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX stock opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average of $54.10.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.63%.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

