Levin Easterly Partners LLC Lowers Stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC lessened its stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,026 shares during the period. Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNR. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

SNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Shares of New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $503.08 million, a PE ratio of -615,000.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.25 million. New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.