Levin Easterly Partners LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 261.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion and a PE ratio of 19.52.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

