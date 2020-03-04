Levin Easterly Partners LLC Makes New $44.17 Million Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 641,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,167,000. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 1.2% of Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Levin Easterly Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Colgate-Palmolive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,213,000 after purchasing an additional 210,742 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,402,000 after purchasing an additional 361,992 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,969,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,090,000 after buying an additional 72,563 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,739,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,289,000 after buying an additional 35,772 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,754,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,457,000 after buying an additional 50,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,265 shares of company stock valued at $20,736,704. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CL opened at $71.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

