Levin Easterly Partners LLC Makes New Investment in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000. Levin Easterly Partners LLC owned 0.07% of BJs Wholesale Club at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 763.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 74,407 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $475,000.

NYSE:BJ opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura began coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

