Levin Easterly Partners LLC Purchases 155,918 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,005,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,918 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 4.5% of Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $160,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $225,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.5% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 32,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 251,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,380,000 after purchasing an additional 84,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.97.

Shares of C stock opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day moving average is $73.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

