Levin Easterly Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC bought a new position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,125 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Best Buy by 413.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 601 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $76.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.82. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.65.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

