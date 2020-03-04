Levin Easterly Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 83,050 FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,050 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FEYE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in FireEye by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,238,934 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $29,867,000 after purchasing an additional 486,491 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 963,973 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $15,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 16.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 837,267 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after buying an additional 118,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484,339 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after buying an additional 25,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 411,100 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FireEye alerts:

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FEYE opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. FireEye Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $235.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.65 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FireEye Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. FireEye presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.