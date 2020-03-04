Levin Easterly Partners LLC Raises Stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,156,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,040 shares during the period. TreeHouse Foods accounts for about 4.3% of Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Levin Easterly Partners LLC owned 5.61% of TreeHouse Foods worth $153,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 40.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 25.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,507,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of THS opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.59.

In related news, CEO Steven Oakland acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.20 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. Also, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 3,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $166,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock worth $316,120. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

