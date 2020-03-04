Levin Easterly Partners LLC Reduces Position in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,961 shares during the period. Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. FMR LLC raised its position in Cowen by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,374,000 after buying an additional 655,105 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 3.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,392,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,431,000 after acquiring an additional 39,975 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 10.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 657,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 63,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 670.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 258,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

COWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

COWN stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $455.74 million, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.23. Cowen Inc has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $281.14 million during the quarter. Cowen had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Cowen Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 7.24%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

