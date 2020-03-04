Levin Easterly Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,261,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,115 shares during the period. Archer Daniels Midland comprises approximately 2.9% of Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Levin Easterly Partners LLC owned about 0.41% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $104,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 51.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 78,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 138,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 257,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

ADM stock opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $35.78 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $306,958.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,811 shares of company stock worth $1,811,672 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.