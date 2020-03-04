Levin Easterly Partners LLC Sells 108,996 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC lowered its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 108,996 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories makes up 1.7% of Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $60,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,950,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $609,803,000 after buying an additional 22,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,055,000 after purchasing an additional 156,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,330,000 after purchasing an additional 149,842 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 220,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,692,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.83.

BIO stock opened at $370.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.66 and a 52-week high of $413.02.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.12). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. The business had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

