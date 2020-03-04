Levin Easterly Partners LLC Sells 1,285,091 Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,364,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,285,091 shares during the period. Commscope accounts for about 2.1% of Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings in Commscope were worth $76,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COMM. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Commscope by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commscope by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commscope by 27.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commscope by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commscope by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter.

COMM opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 31.35% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Commscope’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $1,257,455.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

