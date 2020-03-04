Levin Easterly Partners LLC Sells 1,366,882 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,932,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,366,882 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 2.1% of Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $75,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 55.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $266.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

