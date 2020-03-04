Levin Easterly Partners LLC Sells 1,833,030 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,457,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833,030 shares during the quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $42,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $187,395.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

