Levin Easterly Partners LLC Sells 195,290 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 195,290 shares during the quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 33,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 146.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $119,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,793 shares of company stock worth $308,214. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DGX. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.06.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $108.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $113.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

