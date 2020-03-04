Levin Easterly Partners LLC Sells 27,500 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,672,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,004,000 after buying an additional 33,497 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,339,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,281,000 after buying an additional 494,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,303,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,052,000 after acquiring an additional 279,349 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,381,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,709,000 after acquiring an additional 87,414 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,124,000 after acquiring an additional 574,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GT shares. Standpoint Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.96.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

