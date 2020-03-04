Levin Easterly Partners LLC Sells 34,554 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC trimmed its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,807,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,554 shares during the period. CenterPoint Energy comprises about 5.2% of Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Levin Easterly Partners LLC owned 1.36% of CenterPoint Energy worth $185,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18,904.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,970,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,811 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,211,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,025,000 after purchasing an additional 991,107 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,886,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 849,538 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,799,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,059,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,892,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,118,000 after purchasing an additional 449,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNP. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNP opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.48 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.80%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

