Levin Easterly Partners LLC Takes Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 152,640 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $49,724,000. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.4% of Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 13,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 51.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,780 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $21,984,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $333.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.03.

Shares of BA opened at $280.62 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $269.60 and a fifty-two week high of $444.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $323.09 and a 200 day moving average of $347.16. The firm has a market cap of $162.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.