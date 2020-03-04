Levin Easterly Partners LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 435,406 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $26,734,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 154,688 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,337,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 338,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after buying an additional 103,268 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.42.

VZ opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $237.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.