Levin Easterly Partners LLC Trims Position in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC lowered its position in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,139 shares during the quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Apollo Investment worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 59,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 153,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. Apollo Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Apollo Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $42,932.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,299.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

