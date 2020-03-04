Levin Easterly Partners LLC Trims Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC cut its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,646 shares during the quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPK. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

