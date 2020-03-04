Levin Easterly Partners LLC Trims Stake in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSG. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the third quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 2,157.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 1,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Andrew Lustgarten sold 5,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.92, for a total transaction of $1,620,319.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total transaction of $31,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,745 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden from $361.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.17.

Shares of NYSE:MSG opened at $258.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Madison Square Garden Co has a 1 year low of $247.57 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -250.83 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.61 and its 200 day moving average is $279.55.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Co will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

