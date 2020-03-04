Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 419,451 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.16% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,492,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,547,000 after purchasing an additional 858,438 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 559,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lexington Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

NYSE LXP opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.91. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 85.87%. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

