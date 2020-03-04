Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Lowered to GBX 70 at Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LLOY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.82) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.82) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 88 ($1.16) to GBX 78 ($1.03) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 66 ($0.87) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 64.57 ($0.85).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 48.66 ($0.64) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 56.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 57. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.31. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.12. This represents a yield of 4.03%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Sara V. Weller acquired 32,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £630,000 ($828,729.28).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

