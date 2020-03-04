LYFT’s (LYFT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their buy rating on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LYFT. Benchmark upgraded shares of LYFT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of LYFT from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LYFT from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of LYFT to in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.25.

Get LYFT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. LYFT has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $88.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 167.96%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LYFT will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $71,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $609,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,061.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LYFT by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,684,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $158,519,000 after acquiring an additional 171,421 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Surevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LYFT by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 21,366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LYFT by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LYFT by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after acquiring an additional 831,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.