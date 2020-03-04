M Scott Welch Acquires 10,000 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director M Scott Welch purchased 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.27 per share, for a total transaction of $532,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,512.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PATK stock opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.98 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.81.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 554.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 458.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PATK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

