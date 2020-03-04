M Scott Welch Purchases 7,000 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director M Scott Welch purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.98 per share, with a total value of $286,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LKFN stock opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LKFN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.