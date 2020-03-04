Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Stock Position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.14% of Blackline worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 414.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackline during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackline during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Blackline in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Blackline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41. Blackline Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.23 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.77 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. Analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,200,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,143.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $387,258.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,532.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,380,734 in the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

