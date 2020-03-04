Mackay Shields LLC Buys 11,100 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.22% of McGrath RentCorp worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 300,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after acquiring an additional 30,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $308,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $117,640.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $68.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.84.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

