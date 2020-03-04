Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,349 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.11. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.08. Monster Beverage Corp has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.47.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

