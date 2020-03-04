Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1,444.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Cfra increased their target price on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Edison International stock opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average of $72.85. Edison International has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

