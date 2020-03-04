Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.99 Million Position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,032 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Progress Software worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,139,000 after buying an additional 125,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 861.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 106,818 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 99,945 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,242,000 after buying an additional 69,981 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,177,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $565,887.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,687.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $33,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,417 shares of company stock worth $936,696 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $41.37. Progress Software Corp has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.30 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 28.82%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

