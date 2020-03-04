Mackay Shields LLC Has $4.01 Million Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.10% of Blackbaud worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Blackbaud by 26.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,366,000 after buying an additional 95,043 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 6.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

BLKB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

BLKB opened at $67.57 on Wednesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.57 and a 12-month high of $97.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.28, a PEG ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average of $83.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.17 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $267,343.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,249 shares in the company, valued at $25,845,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.