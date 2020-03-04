Mackay Shields LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,242,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,042,324.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,532,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,049 shares of company stock worth $5,499,936 over the last ninety days.

Shares of A opened at $80.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

