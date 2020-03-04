Mackay Shields LLC Has $4.15 Million Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,860 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 92,315 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $101.57 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.08, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.15.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 153.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra lowered Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Union Gaming Research downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

