Mackay Shields LLC Has $4.16 Million Holdings in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,383 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cabot worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,504,000 after purchasing an additional 534,213 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,626,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,805,000 after purchasing an additional 193,103 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,176,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 76,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. ValuEngine lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.29.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $136,947.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Cabot stock opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.34. Cabot Corp has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $50.58.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

