Mackay Shields LLC Has $4.18 Million Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 239.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.19% of Plexus worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLXS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 473.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in Plexus by 10.3% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 7,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.27. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.38 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti increased their price target on Plexus from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,000.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

