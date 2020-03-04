Mackay Shields LLC Has $4.20 Million Position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,325 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 21,978 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.10% of Tripadvisor worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,610 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $363,821,000 after purchasing an additional 297,123 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,447.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,632 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,380 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after purchasing an additional 363,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 705,558 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after purchasing an additional 33,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,141.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 557,503 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 512,598 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.61.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. Tripadvisor Inc has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $56.60. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

