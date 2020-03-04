Mackay Shields LLC Sells 23,000 Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.21% of BMC Stock worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMCH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 6.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 24.4% in the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter.

BMCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on BMC Stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

BMCH opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $890.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

