Mackay Shields LLC Sells 38,600 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Steelcase worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCS. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 1,210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 573,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 530,021 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 950,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,445,000 after acquiring an additional 497,442 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,997,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,320,000 after acquiring an additional 408,157 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,383,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,060,000 after acquiring an additional 404,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 803,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 348,838 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCS shares. ValuEngine lowered Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Steelcase had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 4,514 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $98,901.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,846.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,926 over the last ninety days. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

